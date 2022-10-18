LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new center designed to provide hands-on learning experiences opened today on the University of Louisville's campus.
A ribbon-cutting was held at the Center for Engaged Learning at Belknap Village South on Tuesday. The center works with the university's career centers, Office of Community Engagement, and Office of Study Abroad and International Travel.
Officials say students who get hands-on learning experience during college are more engaged and are in a better position to handle real-world problems on the job.
"We know that students who have engaged learning experiences during their college years ask deeper questions in class, are more engaged with their professors and the course material and are positioned to handle real-world problems on the job following graduation," said Interim Vice Provost for Engaged Learning Gail DePuy, in a statement. "The center will expand these types of opportunities so that all students can apply their knowledge to concentrate experiences, including those whose majors may not have a direct career path."
The center also provides a place for businesses and organizations seeking students for engaged learning.
