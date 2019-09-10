Rick Pitino 09/10/19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rick Pitino was back in Louisville on Tuesday hoping to reach a settlement with the University of Louisville Athletic Association.

But after eight-and-a-half hours of mediation between Pitino's legal team and U of L Athletics inside the Federal Courthouse Building in downtown Louisville, he didn't comment to reporters and drove off.

Pitino was in a federal courtroom Tuesday fighting for $40 million the amount that was withheld from him when he was fired in 2015 for a breach of contract. Pitino thinks he shouldn't be held responsible for what happened. 

Monday's meeting was ordered by the judge back in May in hopes that Pitino and the U of L Athletic Association would reach an agreement. Pitino did not say whether or not a settlement was reached or if they would return Wednesday.

