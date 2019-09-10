LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rick Pitino was back in Louisville on Tuesday hoping to reach a settlement with the University of Louisville Athletic Association.
But after eight-and-a-half hours of mediation between Pitino's legal team and U of L Athletics inside the Federal Courthouse Building in downtown Louisville, he didn't comment to reporters and drove off.
WATCH: 8 1/2 hours later, @RealPitino said he wasn't allowed to answer any of my questions when he came out of the courthouse. Did they agree on anything today? Will he be back tomorrow? Lots of unanswered questions. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/AC1bln1A63— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) September 10, 2019
Pitino was in a federal courtroom Tuesday fighting for $40 million the amount that was withheld from him when he was fired in 2015 for a breach of contract. Pitino thinks he shouldn't be held responsible for what happened.
Monday's meeting was ordered by the judge back in May in hopes that Pitino and the U of L Athletic Association would reach an agreement. Pitino did not say whether or not a settlement was reached or if they would return Wednesday.
