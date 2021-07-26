LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Rineyville woman was arrested after police said she shot her sister.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place just after 3 p.m. Friday on Kraft Road in Hardin County.
Kentucky State Police said troopers were sent to that location after someone reported that a woman had been shot by her sister.
When officers arrived, they determined that 42-year-old Christina York had gotten into an argument with her sister and shot her in the stomach, according to the arrest report.
Police said the victim was taken to University Hospital in Louisville, via helicopter.
York was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. She is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
