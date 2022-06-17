LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Whether it's Uber, Lyft or any kind of car service, gas prices are impacting bottom lines of businesses. It's forcing those businesses to pass on rising prices onto customers or find another job.
Pegasus Global, which provides transportation services, has chosen between raising prices or losing money. Carey Fieldhouse, president and CEO of Pegasus Global, said the company has more than 40 vehicles.
"Oh, it was terrible," Fieldhouse said. "It really impacts your bottom line. Our employees aren't going to work for free."
Fieldhouse said as gas prices climbed to nearly $5 a gallon, they've had to make some painful adjustments to make a profit.
"We knew we were probably headed for a fuel surcharge, but we waited and like everybody else did in our industry," Fieldhouse said. "We waited and tried to not pass that on, but then when the price got up to over $4 a gallon, we couldn't help it. We had to incorporate a fuel surcharge."
People who drive for Uber and Lyft or companies like Instacart are also feeling the fuel prices.
"I've gotten several emails about Uber and want me to do that Uber and it's sad because Uber and Instacart works good for me because I can set my own hours and I can work appointments around that but I can't even afford to do that," Kim Steinlander, an Instacart driver, said. "It's too high."
"In the beginning, it was good, because I was working on another job." said James Chadhuok, Uber and LYFT driver. "After that 2017, my company moved to Juarez, Mexico. And then I used Uber full-time."
Chadhuok said with more Uber and LYFT drivers on the roads and higher gas prices, he's not making much money these days.
It is killing us because of what happened in Russia is also affecting us here," said Chadhuok. "Sometimes I work and make $100 a day, maybe I use half of it to get gas."
Gasoline prices have been surging since April 2020, when the initial shock of the pandemic drove prices under $1.80 a gallon, according to government figures. They hit $3 in May 2021 and cruised past $4 this March.
Last week, the nationwide average for a gallon ticked just above $5, a record, according to auto club AAA, which has tracked prices for years. The average price jumped 18 cents in the previous week, and was $1.92 higher than this time last year.
According to AAA, regular unleaded gas is Louisville is currently going for $4.961 per gallon. That's up more than 55 cents from this time last month.
