LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rising COVID-19 cases have prompted a judge to pause all trials in southern Indiana until at least Sept. 1.
Jane Magnus-Stinson, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, issued an order Wednesday because of safety concerns and because she believes courts will have a tough time gathering enough jurors.
“In the immediate future, it will not be reasonably possible to summon a pool of potential jurors and conduct a jury trial in a manner that does not expose potential jurors, counsel, court staff, and litigants to substantial and unacceptable health risks,” the judge wrote.
The judge also wrote that it was likely that “a significant number of potential jurors may request that their service on a jury be deferred or excused for reasons related to COVID-19.”
Courthouses remain open and other in-person proceedings, including plea and sentencing hearings, will continue to take place
