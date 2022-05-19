CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- For the 10th straight day, the price for a gallon of gas has gone up.
Everyone is feeling pain at the pump. Despite the price surge, AAA is predicting summer travel will approach levels we haven't seen since 2017.
One of those people planning to do a lot of local travel is Taylor Boone.
Boone and his girlfriend are picking up a camper just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
"Get the kids outdoors, get them off the TVs, get them off the gaming systems and stuff like that," Boone said.
He says this will be an affordable way for the kids to enjoy the summer.
"Just the price of gas nowadays. So, we're just trying to keep it local," Boone said.
"It's family-oriented. And you can have a small group or a big group, so you're in control of what you're doing," Paul Cunningham said.
Cunningham, the GM of Campers Inn, says he hears about pain at the pump more at the grocery store than on the showroom floor.
"This store's actually up a little bit this year. Last year was a record year," Cunningham said.
Doug Peege, the owner of Marine Sales and Service Inc, says that's the story whether you're on the road, or on the water.
"Our sales are still strong. We see absolutely no sign of a letdown," Peege said.
Even as the national average for gas passes $4.50 a gallon, Pegge is still selling a few boats a week.
"They might pull their kids on a tube or do a little bit of waterskiing, find a cove and eat lunch and spend 3-4 hours just sitting. That doesn't run any fuel," Peege said.
Boone is thinking about cost as they drop the down payment for the camper.
"Little tight, but yeah, I think it'll pay off in the long run," Boone said.
