LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the River Ridge Commerce Center continues to grow, major infrastructure improvements follow close behind.
River Ridge will help fund wastewater improvements in Charlestown and Jeffersonville. Each city will get about $12 million as the development continues to expand.
A new wastewater treatment plant in Charlestown is expected to cost about $42 million.
Jeffersonville is also planning a multi-million dollar project to expand its wastewater treatment plant serving the area.
The help from River Ridge means the entire cost of these projects won't be passed on to residents through their bills.
Related Stories:
- River Ridge, Jeffersonville consider water treatment expansion
- City of Jeffersonville applying for grants to fund $34.5M sewer expansion
- New treatment plant planned for long-struggling Charlestown water customers
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.