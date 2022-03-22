Jeffersonville Waste water plant

Jeffersonville Wastewater Plant 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the River Ridge Commerce Center continues to grow, major infrastructure improvements follow close behind.

River Ridge will help fund wastewater improvements in Charlestown and Jeffersonville. Each city will get about $12 million as the development continues to expand.

A new wastewater treatment plant in Charlestown is expected to cost about $42 million.

Jeffersonville is also planning a multi-million dollar project to expand its wastewater treatment plant serving the area.

The help from River Ridge means the entire cost of these projects won't be passed on to residents through their bills.

