LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big milestone for River Ridge in Jeffersonville.
The last piece of steel was put in on the first office building, called Gateway Office One, at the River Ridge Commerce Center's Gateway Office and Research Campus.
The shell of the three-story, 45,000 square foot building will be built next. The building is being built by a recently completed 5-acre lake.
River Ridge Development Authority will occupy part of the building. The Clark County Government Center also has plans to move into another part of the building.
Construction on the project is expected to wrap up in the fall.
Related Stories:
- River Ridge looks to snag office workers in next phase of growth
- Jeffersonville's River Ridge to widen road, add water source for businesses
- Clark County government building to move to new River Ridge site
- Construction underway on first office building at River Ridge Commerce Center
- River Ridge Commerce Center adding multiple 2 million-gallon water towers
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.