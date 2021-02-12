LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing for more serious winter weather in the area.
KYTC said its crews have worked hard since Monday to get roads in drivable condition but said crews will have much more to do in the coming days.
“Ice in general poses an issue, but, when you have something that’s compounded, that makes it more challenging,” KYTC District 5 Spokesperson Stephanie Caros said.
The forecast Sunday evening calls for more wintry weather in Kentuckiana. By Monday morning, it will likely become a snow and sleet mix. Midweek, there will be a pause, but Thursday, another system will move in that could produce more ice.
“When we have temperatures that drop below 27 degrees, we spray the salt with calcium chloride," Caros said. "That really helps to break up some of that.”
KYTC doesn't have any crews out right now because its roads are in relatively good condition, Caros said. However, they are prepared to begin work as soon as the next system hits.
“I think when you have an event that is multi-day, that is really where the challenge comes in,” Caros said.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.