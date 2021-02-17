LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Road crews in Louisville and surrounding cities are gearing up for another round of winter weather expected to move through Kentuckiana Wednesday evening into Thursday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's District 5 helps clear the roads in eight counties, including Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham, and Shelby, as well as 570 single interstate lanes in and around Louisville. District officials say crews who were working 12- to 16-hour shifts since Sunday clocked out at midnight to take a breather and get ready for the next round of storms.
"Today is also important because, since we have another round of winter weather coming in tonight, they are doing things like making sure that all of the plows and trucks are ready to go again," said Stephanie Caros, the public information officer for KYTC District 5.
"They're making sure we're fully stocked on calcium chloride, and making sure we have salt. We're getting salt out of the Mega Cavern today, so just making sure everything is well-stocked and ready-to-go."
Caros says the district has plenty of materials to get through the next winter storm. Drivers who do have to get on the road during the storm are asked to give snow plows enough space to do their jobs -- and do not try to go around them as they are large and dangerous.
Louisville Metro Public Works says its crews have also been treating, salting, and plowing all week -- and it's making a difference on the major roadways.
The city has plenty of supplies, but wants to remind people that the salt cannot be handed out.
"Just want to make a quick announcement: The Metro salt domes are not distributing salt to our residents and businesses," said Vanessa Burns, director of the Department of Public Works. "We know there's a scarcity of salt, but we're not in a position to be able to give salt from our salt domes."
Metro crews will continue on 12-hour shifts for treating and clearing roads.
