LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some central Clarksville residents will soon see long-awaited road improvements.
The town was awarded almost $270,000 by the Indiana Department of Transportation. Clarksville is responsible for providing a 100% match of state funding, according to a news release.
The funding will be used to repave several neighborhood roads near Blackiston Mill Road. Some of the streets include Driftwood Drive from Elmwood Drive to Idlewood Drive, Elmwood Drive from Briarwood to Idlewood Drive, Idlewood Drive from Briarwood Drive to Elmwood Drive, Keats Drive from Lowell Court to the street's end, Longfellow Drive from Blackiston Mill Road to street's end, Milton Court from Longfellow Drive to street's end, Whittier Drive from Longfellow Drive to Keats Drive.
The project is expected to start in the next two weeks and is planned to be finished by early October. The streets will be milled and re-crowned to correct drainage issues, while new asphalt will be installed, according to a news release.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.