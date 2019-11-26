LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two southbound lanes on Interstate 65 near the Arthur Street exit have reopened.
The lanes were closed from Arthur Street to Eastern Parkway for several weeks while crews worked to repair deterioration on a bridge.
On Monday, crews re-striped the road back to its original configuration, and all lanes reopened.
Another repair project on I-65 is scheduled to wrap up soon as well: The three left lanes of I-65 on the Kennedy Bridge have been closed since Nov. 9 so crews could repair expansion joints. That work is scheduled to be complete by 5 a.m. on Nov. 27.
