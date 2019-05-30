BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- A case of road rage left a cyclist held at gunpoint and the driver in jail.
While training for his first Ironman, Jimmy Fisher, of Louisville, rides his bike down Zoneton Road in Bullitt County all the time.
"It's a hobby. It's life-changing," Fisher said. "At one time, I weighed 300 pounds and lost a bunch of weight, and it's more of a healthy lifestyle."
But last week, Fisher came within inches of losing his life.
"There was no traffic coming in the other direction, so he had plenty of room to pass," Fisher said.
He said a work truck almost ran him off the road.
"Out of instinct, I yelled 'Hey' ... And then the guy stopped," Fisher said.
Bullitt County deputies said the driver was Robert Branch of Shepherdsville.
"He was telling me that the bikes didn't need to be on the f'ing road and the f'ing road wasn't big enough for you f'ing bikes," Fisher said. "I looked at him like dude, you know, you almost hit me. And he keeps coming closer, so I stepped off my bike."
That's when the situation escalated within seconds.
"He reaches in his pocket, pulls out a firearm, chambers a round and sticks it two to three feet from my face," Fisher said. "Immediately, I threw my hands up and started stepping back and said dude, I'm calling the police."
But before the driver could drive away, Fisher took out his phone and snapped pictures of the truck and license plate.
"I called 911, and I was in a panic," he said. "Even after spending eight years in the military training with guns, to have one pointed just a couple feet from your face — it's frightening."
Deputies used the photos to track down Branch and charged him with menacing and wanton endangerment.
Fisher said it's another reminder to drivers to share the road. Kentucky law also requires drivers to allow 3 feet to pass cyclists on roadways.
"I'm a person. I have a job. I have a family. I have friends. I have people to come home to," Fisher said. "Why would you want to take somebody's life because you don't like how they ride their bike on the road?"
Branch is due back in court next week.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.