LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction work Thursday evening will require the closing of Exit 19B on Interstate 64 West.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said that the exit ramp from I-64 West to Interstate 265 North will be closed between 7 p.m. and midnight for “base failure repair work.” Message boards will alert drivers.
The cabinet said motorists can detour to Blankenbaker Parkway South and enter I-64 East to reconnect to I-265 North.
“All work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways,” the KYTC said.
Motorists can obtain updates on traffic and travel information at goky.ky.gov.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.