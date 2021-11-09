LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Jefferson County Police chief was honored with a street sign Tuesday in the Fairdale area.
Col. Russell. S. McDaniel served as chief of the department two separate times. He was also a World War II veteran.
McDaniel was credited with giving equal opportunity to minority and female officers and creating Kentucky's first take-home car program.
His pastor says he was a man of faith who loved helping others, especially young people.
"He is a man of faith, and God teaches us to serve. God is a servant," Pastor Josh Greene said. "And Mr. Russell was a servant as well. We all around here know him as Mr. Russell."
McDaniel died in 2009. The sign in his honor is near the Fairdale roundabout off West Manslick Road.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.