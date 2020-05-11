LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers on I-265 in southern Indiana will soon be in for some delays.
Work is set to begin Monday night on the westbound lanes between I-65 and I-64 in southern Indiana. Crews will begin with patching before moving on to paving.
The work will happen daily from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., and will shift to the eastbound lanes in June.
During this time, the speed limit will drop to 45 miles per hour.
Some ramps will be closed during the project, but those closures have not yet been released.
All work should be finished by late October.
