LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Road work will close parts of Interstate 265/the Gene Snyder Freeway between Taylorsville and Shelbyville roads.
The work is happening in two parts, starting Thursday morning. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the left lane of both I-265 North and South will be closed between Taylorsville Road (Exit 23) and Interstate 64 (Exit 25) for shoulder work.
Starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, the right lane of I-265 North will close between I-64 (Exit 25) to Shelbyville Road (Exit 27) until 6 a.m. Friday, weather permitting, for a beam setting. The ramp from I-265 North to Shelbyville Road and the ramp from I-64 West to I-265 North will also close.
