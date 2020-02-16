Roads around Louisville closed due to high water

Juniper Beach Road toward River Road is one of numerous roads closed around Louisville due to flooding. (Courtesy of Metro Public Works)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville Metro Public Works has been busy this weekend as numerous roads around the city have been closed due to high water. 

As of 11:45 a.m. Sunday, the following roads have been shut down and marked with "High Water" signs, according to a news release from Metro Public Works: 

  • Adams Street at Witherspoon Street
  • West Riverside Drive
  • River Road at Zorn Avenue
  • Juniper Beach Road toward River Road (the Captains Quarters parking lot has been barricaded)
  • River Road from Indian Hills Trail to Blankenbaker Lane
  • Harbortown Road at River Road
  • River Road from Zorn Avenue to Mockingbird Valley Road
  • River Road between Third and Sixth streets
    • The Interstate 64 West off-ramp to Third Street is open, but drivers heading west on River Road can only turn left onto southbound Third Street. 

Related Stories:

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags