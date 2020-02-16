Roads around Louisville closed due to high water

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville Metro Public Works has been busy this weekend as numerous roads around the city have been closed due to high water.
As of 11:45 a.m. Sunday, the following roads have been shut down and marked with "High Water" signs, according to a news release from Metro Public Works:
- Adams Street at Witherspoon Street
- West Riverside Drive
- River Road at Zorn Avenue
- Juniper Beach Road toward River Road (the Captains Quarters parking lot has been barricaded)
- River Road from Indian Hills Trail to Blankenbaker Lane
- Harbortown Road at River Road
- River Road from Zorn Avenue to Mockingbird Valley Road
- River Road between Third and Sixth streets
- The Interstate 64 West off-ramp to Third Street is open, but drivers heading west on River Road can only turn left onto southbound Third Street.
Related Stories:
- Flooding preps continue as Ohio River expected to spill from its banks Friday
- Rising Ohio River floods some streets in downtown Louisville
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.