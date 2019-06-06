LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flooding in Jackson County has closed two roads for the foreseeable future because of washouts.
In Jackson County, just west of Brownstown, Indiana, 150 South was washed away during heavy rains in the area Wednesday night. It will remain closed until a new culvert can be installed and the pavement is replaced.
Interstate 75 South in Carr Township is also closed because of a washout as well.
There's no timetable yet on when the repairs will be complete.
