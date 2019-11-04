COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) — A 29-year-old Columbus man stole cash from a restaurant and, while fleeing, knocked an 87-year-old woman to the ground, injuring her face and wrist, police said.
Justin A. James has arrested on charges of strong arm robbery, a Level 3 felony, and two counts of misdemeanor battery, according to Columbus Police Department. He was being held at Bartholomew County Jail. He also was wanted on two warrants out of Bartholomew County.
Police said James approached a cashier Friday afternoon at the Sirloin Stockade on North National Road and asked for change before he reached into the cash register, taking an undisclosed amount of money.
While the perpetrator fled from the restaurant, he knocked to the ground an 87-year-old woman who suffered a cut to her face and an injury to her wrist and was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital, police said.
According to a news release, Columbus police officers saw James inside a vehicle on Friday evening, stopped him in the 200 block of Chestnut Street, in the southern part of the city, and arrested him with the help of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.
