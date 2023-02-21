LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Legendary rock and roll band Guns N' Roses is bringing its 2023 World Tour to Lexington.
According to a news release Tuesday, the band will stop at Rupp Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. The show will be produced by Live Nation.
Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 22. General sales will start at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, on the band's website or on Live Nation's website. VIP packages are also available for purchase at vipnation.com.
This is Guns N' Roses first North American tour since their We're F'N Back! Tour in 2021.
