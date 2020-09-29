SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some drivers in Bullitt County have had rocks thrown at their vehicles, causing damage and injury and endangering lives, authorities said.
Bullitt County Sheriff Walt Sholar said that during the last several months objects have been thrown at at least four vehicles along Zoneton Road. He said the incidents appear to be happening late in the evening and during early morning hours.
Authorities have not yet determined whether the objects were thrown by a passing driver or a pedestrian on the side of the road.
On Sunday night, Cambria Wulf, 17, was driving to a friend's house along Zoneton Road when she heard a loud boom.
"My windshield was shattered, and I thought it was a gunshot at first," Wulf said.
She hurried to her destination where she realized that a large rock had done the damage.
"My steering wheel had caught it from hitting me," Wulf said. "So I'm very blessed and thankful that it didn't hit me."
Her mother, Robin Wulf remembers the sheer terror she felt when she was told what happened.
"When you don't hear your daughter's voice on the other end of the line when you say hello you know something's gone wrong," Robin Wulf said.
"I just thank God. I know God had her wrapped up in his arms," she said.
In April, Emma Ringo was driving on the same road when she said that someone threw a rock at her SUV.
"It went through my radiator and caused over $6,000 dollars worth of damage," Ringo said.
One man said someone threw a rock at his truck, costing him more than $3,000 dollars. Another man said a rock also hit his vehicle causing him to go to the doctor to get remnants of glass out of his eyes.
Luckily no one has been seriously hurt, but Ringo and others who drive Zoneton Road said they fear that it's only a matter of time if the perpetrator is not caught.
"I don't understand how you could do that to somebody and not worry about if that person got injured or hurt. Just think about your actions and who you could be impacting," Ringo said.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office asked that anyone with video or other information about these cases call 502-543-2514.
