LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the original cast members of "Rocky Horror Picture Show" will be in Kentucky Friday night.
Barry Bostwick, who played newlywed Brad Majors in the cult classic, will make an appearance at the Sauerbeck Family Drive-In in La Grange to mark the 45-th anniversary of the film.
In a release, organizers say he will be at the drive-in to give a live introduction before the movie, and guests will be able to ask questions through Facebook. Bostwick, who is touring the country to mark the anniversary, is also doing a limited meet and greet with passes offered for sale.
A LIVE Shadow Cast from Acting Against Cancer will also be on site in costume to act along during the movie. They will also judge a costume contest and give Time Warp dance lessons before the show. The charity, which raises money to focus on supporting children affected by cancer through the arts, will also be selling prop bags to play along with the movie.
"Rocky Horror Picture Show" debuted in 1975 and became a favorite of fans attending late night screenings of the bawdy film. Audience participation is a big part of the experience with fans repeating dialogue, responding to characters on the screen and using props to act out parts including newspapers, toast, confetti, toilet paper and water pistols.
The story follows newlyweds Brad and Janet. Car trouble sidelines their honeymoon, and they seek refuge at a mansion filled with a colorful cast of characters including mad scientist Frank N. Furter, who has secrets of his own. The movie features many cast members who went on to great acclaim including Susan Sarandon, Tim Curry and the singer Meatloaf.
The "late night double feature" starts at 7:30 p.m. and includes "Rocky Horror Picture Show" followed by "Little Shop of Horrors." Admission is $55 per carload with a donation from every car going to Acting Against Cancer. Meet & Greet Passes are $60 per person.
Sauerbeck Family Drive-in is located at 3210 D.W. Griffith Lane in La Grange, Ky. 40031. Visit SauerbeckFamilyDriveIn.com for tickets, information and directions. Their movie line is 502-233-1149.
