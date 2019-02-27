LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The roll out for Kentucky's new drivers licenses has been delayed.
A county official told WDRB, the new Kentucky licenses will not be made available starting next month as planned.
The announcement comes just two days after transportation leaders detailed the county-by-county roll out to lawmakers.
The licenses were expected to be released between March 19 and 22nd in Jefferson County and the rest of the counties after that.
Officials say they have not set a new launch date, but it could be anytime from late April to June.
Kentucky is overhauling its driver's licenses to comply with a U.S. law meant to make documents more secure. Congress passed the Real ID Act of 2005 as a recommendation of the 9/11 Commission.
The federal government has given Kentucky until October 2020 to produce the IDs; at that time, Kentucky's current IDs will no longer be recognized at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport or other airports.
Kentuckians will choose between two different types of driver's licenses.
A "voluntary travel ID" is similar to the state's current driver's license, letting its holder drive, make age-limited purchases, board domestic flights and enter military posts.
A "standard driver's license" would let its holder drive, make purchases and enter federal buildings for basic services, but starting in fall 2020 won't be accepted for air travel within the U.S. Instead, a passport or other federal ID would be needed.
