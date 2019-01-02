LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends of Ki'Anthony Tyus want to remember him by giving back and helping to end gun violence through gaming.
Rolling Video Games plans to make a stop at Ballard Park later this month for a free day of gaming. Tyus was playing basketball at Ballard Park in 2015 when he was hit by a stray bullet.
Kids will have a chance to hop on and play games for free, a way to remember Tyus on the weekend before Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Diontae Reed, who's also an innocent victim of gunfire, said it's a way to encourage kids to find posiitve ways to cope, one that Tyus would have enjoyed.
"This would have made his day on Jan. 19 to see all this," Reed said. "It would have made his day. It'd make him really happy."
The owner of Rolling Video Games, Steve Clayton, said it's his way of giving back.
"If we have one adult who can grab one or two kids in the community in the city, it would change," he said. "I really believe it would change."
The event takes place from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19.
