LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking to do something a little different for Valentine's Day this year? Forget dinner and a movie and go on a "Romance Run" instead.
Danger Run, which typically hosts one of the most popular Halloween attractions in Kentuckiana, is putting on a "romantically charged, daytime adventure" called the "Romance Run" this year.
Similar to the Halloween event, "Romance Run" takes place in your car and will take about 90 minutes to complete.
Clues will take participants down some of Louisville's most romantic roads, where they will make stops and get details about singles Cupid is trying to match. Those who correctly match couples will be entered to win a gift card.
"Romance Run" starts at home online, where participants will be guided to their starting location. The game ends at Recbar.
Tickets cost $29.99 per carload. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
