LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana launched its Pappy Van Winkle raffle on Monday, offering $100 per ticket for a shot at five bottles.
In a news release Monday, the nonprofit said 100% of the proceeds from the lottery will "benefit families who stay at the House when they travel to Louisville for medical care for their children."
The flight includes the following five 2021 bottles:
- Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year
- Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year
- Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year
- Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year
- Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year
"These five coveted bottles offered as a group directly support sick children and their families," Hal Hedley, the nonprofit's CEO, said in a news release Monday. "It’s a win-win for everyone."
The raffle will be held at 11 a.m. May 3. The winners don't have to be present.
