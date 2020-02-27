LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana in downtown Louisville celebrated an expansion Thursday morning.
The $21 million expansion increases capacity by 50%. The nonprofit provides a place to stay and other support to families whose children are receiving treatment at local hospitals.
The house has 56 new and renovated guest rooms, full kitchens and vibrant playrooms.
Ashley Watson, who stayed at the Ronald McDonald House, said it provided all "the little things that really make a big difference in the amount of time that you get to spend with your child.
"It was everything."
All of the services are provided at little or no charge to families, and no one is turned away because of inability to pay.
Last year, Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana served almost 1,300 families.
