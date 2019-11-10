LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- 'Tis the season for giving and for one Louisville organization that means setting big goals to bring holiday cheer to kids in foster care.
"We were like 1,500 is our goal and then the list came in and we had 1,900 children submitted so we said 1,900 is our goal," said Charlene Shipley, who started Roo's Wish. She was inspired by her daughter who she adopted through foster care.
The organization started just three years ago by providing luggage to foster kids who often carry their belongings in trash bags. They took that mission to the next level last Christmas by collecting stockings for area kids. What started as a 500 stocking goal ended with 1,300 collected. This year they hope to collect 1,900 stockings. Cynthia Schepers shared her story of what it's like to spend Christmas in foster care.
"Without a stocking at Christmas, it's not really Christmas. We already don't have families so receiving that stocking from a stranger you don't know, it just means so much. It's like who is this person? Why do they care about me? And it really just helps you not feel so lonely," she said.
Schepers is quite the success story. After entering foster care at the age of 13, she's getting ready to graduate from U of L. Now she's giving back. She recently donated to Roo's Wish and wants others to as well.
This year the organization has eight drop off locations, which can be found here.
Donations will be accepted through November 26th.
