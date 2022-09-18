LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After another violent weekend in Louisville, police are asking for the community to help.
Four people were killed and another five taken to the hospital after shootings in the last 48 hours around Louisville.
On Sunday afternoon, Interstate 264 was shutdown near Southern Parkway for three hours after a man was shot. He's in critical condition, according to LMPD.
"It's a rough weekend for the community, it's a rough weekend for LMPD," said LMPD Maj. Matt Meagher.
Police responded to shootings earlier this weekend as well.
Three people died after two separate shootings in Shively.
Three people were shot, two of whom died, after a shooting in the 3200 block of Dixie Highway, near Appleton Lane, around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.
The second fatal shooting happened on the Watterson Expressway near Cane Run Saturday night, a man in his 40s was killed.
"Another vehicle approached their vehicle and fired shots in their direction," Shively Police Sgt. Jordan Brown said.
It's the deadliest weekend Shively has had in three months.
LMPD also worked fatal shootings this week.
A man was killed in Portland on Saturday afternoon, while another man was seriously injured after shooting in Park Duvalle on Friday night.
An LMPD Second Division Commander was just blocks away at church when a shooting happened in the Algonquin neighborhood on Sunday morning. A man is in critical condition after the shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie Highway.
"To get that call in the middle of a church service to come out and someone is in critical condition from gunfire is horrible," said LMPD Maj. Corey Robinson.
On Sunday afternoon, a teenager was found shot in the leg in the Klondike neighborhood. The teen was "alert and conscious" while being transported to the hospital, and the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
In all the shootings, police are asking for information, anything that could help solve cases.
"You don't have to leave a name or a number, just tell us what you saw," Brown said.
Police hope the community can come together to prevent other shootings.
"If we as people could learn how to solve our problems without resorting to violence that would help tremendously," Meagher said.
Anyone with information can anonymously report it at (502) 574-LMPD or online here.
