SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy stretch of road Adam Shepherd Parkway from Highway 44 to Conestoga Parkway has been a trouble spot for years in Shepherdsville, and traffic is only getting worse.
So the city engineer, Arthur Jones, is proposing a roundabout to replace the lights at the intersection.
"We have people who cross over into the wrong lane," City Council member Bonnie Enlow said. "I've almost had two head-ons there."
Jones said engineering studies began in 2016, and several possible solutions to the area's traffic problems were discussed. Ultimately, he said a roundabout seemed like the best fix.
"The reason for this project — and the main reason we're even looking at the scenario — is a result of, 'How do we provide a safe environment for our people?'" Jones said.
The stretch of road is full of businesses, including restaurants, banks and a Kroger store. It also provides quick access to and from Interstate 65. However, over the years, traffic problems have led to several accidents.
"Me and my wife do not travel this area on Friday and Saturday evening," said Tom Lafollette with Public Works. "That's the best way I can put it because of the amount of traffic and issues that are there."
Lafollette is in support of the project and hopes it will improve safety for everyone in town, including visitors from the interstate. In addition to the roundabout, the project would also no longer allow left-hand turns out of the places like the Wendy's parking lot. Jones said a barrier would be placed in the center of the road, preventing those left-hand turns. Instead, traffic would flow to the roundabout and then break off into several directions.
"We're putting a big emphasis on striping and being able to make it very clear with signage and arrows to be able to really help people navigate," Jones said.
Right now, the project is waiting on approval from City Council. Enlow said she believes at least four of the six current members are in favor of the roundabout, including herself.
"If we don't get that, I think we'll continue to see our traffic problem get worse," she said.
In recent years, the traffic lights in the area were re-timed to better serve drivers. Jones said that helped, but he wants to see a long-term solution.
"Really, this project is all about public safety," he said. "We don't want to stop with good enough. We want to make sure we're providing a service that goes into our future. We want to plan ahead for the next 20 years."
There is a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the Shepherdsville Government Center for people to come ask questions and learn more about the project.
Enlow said there are mixed opinions about the project in the community, but she's hopeful once people learn more about it, they'll be in support.
City Council will vote on the change at its meeting Nov. 9. If approved, Jones said construction would begin in the spring, and he's confident the project could be completed by Halloween 2021. He said right now, the estimated cost of the project is around $2 million.
