LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two rock 'n' roll pioneers will be on stage in Louisville for the city's first ever hologram concert.
The Louisville Palace announced "The Rock 'N' Roll Dream Tour" featuring Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison on October 30.
The show features high tech projections of the music legends with live bands and backup singers performing with remastered original recordings.
The Orbison Hologram debuted in Europe in 2018 for a string of shows features classics including "Pretty Woman" and "In Dreams." Now, the same high-tech company has created a hologram of Buddy Holly to perform his hits including "Peggy Sue" and "That'll Be the Day" in concert for the first time in decades.
Tickets start at $29.50 plus service charge. All ages are welcome. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21, at The Louisville Palace box office, www.LouisvillePalace.com or Ticketmaster.com.
