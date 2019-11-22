LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A serious virus is spreading quickly through the Louisville area, and doctors believe it could get worse over the holidays.
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can impact anyone, but it can be extremely dangerous for children under the age of 3. It’s a cold-like virus that starts with a cough and can spread quickly and easily. The difference is that kids cannot cough up the extra mucus like adults can, so it turns into bronchiolitis, said Mark Brockman Jr., a pediatrician at Norton Children’s Iroquois.
“You’ll hear them very congested,” he said. “And there’s possibilities they’ll have troubles with breathing and feeding. They’re using their belly to breathe. Or you can see them sucking in through the top of their throat or around their ribs.”
Since September, Norton Children’s has tracked 200 confirmed RSV cases, and just about a dozen of those are adult cases. That is compared to the 58 cases in the same time frame last year. RSV can be deadly, but Norton has not reported any RSV-related deaths this season.
Brockman said it is a possibility that RSV will spread even more over the holidays as families come together to visit. He said it’s critical to wash your hands and stay away from children if you don’t feel well.
“It may just be the common cold, but if you’re having those symptoms, and you’re going to be around young kids, it might be best to just stay at home,” Brockman said.
To learn more about RSV and its complications, click here.
