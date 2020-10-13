LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coronavirus pandemic may have taken away concerts, but Rupp Arena is working to bring them back.
The area said it will host its first concert since the mandatory COVID-19 shutdown. Hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia and special guest Project Pat are set to head to Lexington for the Dec. 11 concert.
Face coverings will be required to be worn during the entire event. Rupp Arena has more than 21,000 seats, but capacity will be capped at 15%, which is a little more than 3,000 concert goers.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.
