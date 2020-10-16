LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rupp Arena is in the planning phases to reopen, but things are going to be very different, according to a report by LEX 18.
All events will be run at about 15% capacity, which means about 3,000-4,000 patrons can attend.
Carl Hall, the director of management at Rupp Arena, said even with such a small number of people, social distancing is still very important.
"If you have attempted to move into seats that are not available for sale, we are going to move you back to where you belong or escort you out the building," Hall said.
Hall said masks will also be worn the entire time people are in the building. There will only be one entrance, and you have to present your tickets digitally. No paper tickets will be allowed.
"Our focus is safety, safety for the patrons, safety for artists, everybody; and we just ask for cooperation from the fans because it may be somewhat discouraging and frustrating," Hall said. "A little slower and all that to get in and be a part of it, but the alternative is to do one event or two events and then stop."
UK has not commented on what their plans are for their sporting event yet.
The first scheduled event is a concert on Dec. 11.
