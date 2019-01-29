HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Old tires, rotted couches, TVs and trash of all sorts can be seen spread throughout an entire hillside off of Miller Road.
For years, people in Hardin County have been throwing trash off the side of the road, avoiding charges at the landfill.
"It ends up costing the county a lot of money to clean up property that people have destroyed, basically, by throwing trash in that area," said Stephanie Givens, Hardin County Solid Waste Director.
The county first noticed this about 10 years ago. Since then efforts to prevent this include posting signage noting that the dumping is illegal, and using grant money to install a fence along the road.
Nothing seems to have helped.
"As they're coming to dump it off, you know, some of these things were really heavy, and they just come up to the fence and started pushing until it was gone," Givens said. "The fence is laid over."
Among the items of trash along the side of the road and down the hillside is trash that contains hazardous material. A river at the bottom of the hill could carry that waste, causing a serious health concerns.
To clean the area, Hardin County officials say it will cost around $70,000. A $40,000 grant from the Kentucky Division of Waste Management will help rent equipment for waste removal, and the county will match 25 percent.
"There's not $70,000 worth of trash down here," Givens said. "The problem is how it's laid out on this area. The majority of our funding off the grant comes from getting the equipment in here to be able to get the stuff back up to the roadside."
The cost is too much for a new, higher fence. The county estimates that would cost around $40,000 alone. So, a close watch may be the only solution form now.
Officials hope that a cleanup of the Miller Road area will prevent future illegal 'dumping.'
"When they're wanting to get rid of it for free anyways, we have programs in place that will take care of all of this down the hill," said Givens.
Hardin County residents can use resources provided by the county to dispose of trash for free. Tire collections, electronic recycling events and other opportunities are just some of the ways to get rid of unwanted garbage.
You can visit Hardin County's website to learn more about free ways to get rid of your trash.
