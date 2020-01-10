LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rock drummer Neil Peart died Tuesday.
According to Rolling Stone, the 67-year-old drummer for the band Rush died after a three-year battle with brain cancer.
A statement posted on the band's official Twitter page said: "It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and bandmate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer ..." They added "Rest in peace, brother."
Neil Peart September 12, 1952 - January 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/NivX2RhiB8— Rush (@rushtheband) January 10, 2020
Peart was widely considered one of rock’s greatest drummers and helped write lyrics for many of the band's songs. He joined singer-bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson in Rush in 1974.
Some of the best known hits from Rush include "Tom Sawyer," "The Spirit of the Radio," "Free Will" and "Closer to the Heart."
Tributes are being posted on social media by fans and fellow musicians.
My prayers and condolences to the Peart Family, Fans and Friends. Neil was a kind soul. R.I.P....... Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67 - Rolling Stone https://t.co/icYz6fnXfE— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 10, 2020
Thanks for opening the door, Neil. Your thunderous playing, your thoughtful lyrics, ad extreme dedication were inspirational to me in every way. https://t.co/KTmS9iELRd— Tyler Stewart (@Baldy67) January 10, 2020
Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have issued a statement on the death of their "friend, soul brother and band mate" Neil Peart https://t.co/G3RA1mHLev pic.twitter.com/BU5fREWtBy— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 10, 2020
This story will be updated.
