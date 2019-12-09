LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot Monday night in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found the victims, who appear to be in their late teens or early 20s, in the 600 block of South 35th Street. Both had been shot. They were taken to University Hospital, where Mitchell said they were in critical condition.
Officers haven't made any arrests and don't have any suspects. If you have any information in the case, you're asked to call the crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
