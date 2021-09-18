LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Russell Homecoming Weekend is the biggest, most elaborate event Russell: A Place of Promise (RPOP) has hosted thus far.
"It's our first time hosting something as large as this block party," Cassandra Webb, Co-lead of RPOP, said.
Saturday's block party in the west Louisville neighborhood was one of many events for RPOP's first Russell homecoming weekend.
"It's an exciting time for us and it's an exciting time for the community," said Webb.
The block party brought current and former Russell residents together with area businesses and community groups, providing a chance to network.
"Community is so important, especially during a time like this where folks are still experiencing the repercussions of the pandemic," said Webb. "Folks haven't seen each other for a long time and so this is a time to come back together and reconnect."
"We're always connecting with residents to do different programs and to share resources," Daphne Walker, RPOP Communications Outreach Specialist, said. "But to come out and just be able to be a family and get to know each other in that sense and just let loose and have a good time, that's really the great thing about it."
That fellowship builds up what some say is the neighborhood's best asset - its people.
"They are so loving and friendly and kind and neighborly - I just love the people, the culture of the neighborhood," Russell resident Ruth Daniels said.
Promoting the rich history and culture of Russell, and creating connections so it can grow, is what RPOP hopes to see this homecoming encourage.
"I hope that people come out and they can see that this is a vibrant community who wants to be together, who wants to work together to make decisions for this community," said Walker.
On Sunday, there will be a "Sunday morning Pop Ups" event as well as a "Brunch and Business" event.
Sunday morning Pop Ups will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Houses of Faith. People will learn more about RPOP and make personal connections over coffee and pastries.
Bruch and Business will be held at Opportunity Corner from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There young professionals and business owners can meet and network together.
