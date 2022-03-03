LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An international cat federation has banned all Russian cats from taking part in its competitions in protest of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Fédération Internationale Féline (FIFe) describes itself as "the United Nations of Cat Federations," with 40 countries represented among its membership.
"These member organisations [sic] have chosen to follow the same rules with regard to the breed standards, breeding and registration, cattery names, shows, judges and student judges," the organization's website states. "This common interest has, over the years, been consolidated to create the high standard and international reputation of the FIFe."
But on Thursday, the organization said that cats from one nation would not be taking part in any of its competitions — at least not for the next three months.
Russian cats will have to sit the next three months out. All because of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
"The FIFe Executive Board is shocked and horrified that the army of the Russian Federation invaded the Republic of Ukraine and stated a war," the organization said in a statement. "Many innocent people died, many more are wounded and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are forced to flee their homes to save their lives. We can all witness the destruction and chaos caused by this unprecedented act of aggression."
As a result, the board of the organization said "it cannot just witness these atrocities and do nothing," so it took the following actions:
"No cat bred in Russia may be imported and registered in any FIFe pedigree book outside Russia, regardless of which organization issued it's pedigree."
The organization added that, "No cat belonging to exhibitors living in Russia may be entered at any FIFe show outside Russia, regardless of which organization these exhibitors hold their membership in."
Additionally, the organization said it would be setting aside a portion of its budget, "to support cat breeders and fanciers in Ukraine who are suffering because of the current situation."
The statement said the organization would consult the Ukrainian Felinology Union (UFU) to learn how best to do that.
