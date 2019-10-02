LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An RV was burned beyond recognition, and an SUV flipped over as a result of two crashes occurring just minutes apart in a construction zone on Interstate 65.
Traffic was backed up for miles in Jackson County, Indiana, on Wednesday afternoon as Indiana State Police responded to the crashes.
Crews have been widening and resurfacing I-65 between Columbus, Indiana, and Seymour, Indiana, since March of 2018. During that time, there have been 336 crashes resulting in 96 injuries and five deaths, according to ISP.
The spike in crashes is partially because the lane restrictions caused by the construction leave little room for error, police said. ISP has been running extra patrols in the area since the project started.
"There's no shoulder to work with," ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said. "It does come up with some challenges where we have vehicles that seem closer together, fitting through a tighter space."
The construction is not expected to be finished until fall 2020.
