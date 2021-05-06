LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The pressure is increasing on Gov. Andy Beshear to fully reopen Kentucky's economy.
Both a prominent Republican and a well-known Democrat are now pushing Beshear to lift the remaining COVID-19 restrictions.
“I'm calling upon Gov. Beshear to join in this bipartisan effort across the nation for a great reopening.” Republican Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles told WDRB News on Thursday.
Quarles said 51,000 fans at the Kentucky Derby helped convince him it is time.
“The Kentucky Derby, in particular, gave us an opportunity statewide to experience an event that somewhat felt normal again,” he said. “And I think there's an expectation — if not a demand — among Kentuckians for us to join other neighboring states and reopen our economy.”
Matt Jones, a restaurant owner, the popular host of Kentucky Sports Radio and a prominent Democrat tweeted that "It's time to open Kentucky."
I have been as pro-masks, vaccines, capacity reductions, etc as anyone— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 5, 2021
But we’re approaching time to open this state up completely
People should get vaccinated. Now everyone can.
But if you aren’t, at this point that’s on you. We can’t wait forever. It’s time to open Kentucky
With Kentuckians continuing to die from the virus, Beshear, so far, has rejected calls to reopen immediately.
“We are willing to loosen these as we go,” he said during his Monday news conference.
Beshear said he will continue to gradually lift restrictions as the state moves toward his goal of 2.5 million vaccinations. Currently, the state is at 1.8 million.
“We are going to eventually hit that 2.5 million goal, but we'll be able to do some things before then,” Beshear said.
Quarles, who also calls on Beshear to end the mask mandate, is convinced Kentuckians can manage the virus without the restrictions.
“Other states that have opened back up versus states that have heavy restrictions, you could argue, have more or less the same results,” he said
Quarles, who is considering a run for governor, insists his challenge to Beshear is not political. And what date would he set for reopening?
“Today," he said. "I think it’s past time.”
