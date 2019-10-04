LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is pitching for a good cause – literally.
Matt Graf is trying to set a world record for the number of pitches thrown in eight hours. He has to throw at least 2,500 pitches from an official baseball mound to set the standard.
But Graf is trying to do more than get his name in the record books. He is also trying to raise money so he and wife Katie can adopt a child.
"It's a fun way to set up a fundraiser and, honestly, we're happy with whatever we manage to raise. And if there's some families out there who weren't considering adoption before that do now, that's even greater for me," Graf told WDRB News.
The Grafs already have three biological sons but are unable to have more children, so they are trying to adopt a daughter.
"We're going through an infant domestic adoption, and those are very expensive," said Katie Graf. "We are just trying to hit our $55,000 goal, and we're in the home stretch. We have $12,500 left to raise, so it was like, 'Why don't we do this as a fundraiser?'"
Graf is using a pitcher's mound at Slugger Field, and official umpires are calling balls and strikes. Every pitch must be recorded in order to establish the record.
Graf said he often pitches to the little league baseball team he coaches.
"I did the math one day and realized I was routinely throwing 700 balls in batting practice over the course of a couple of hours, and wondered what the record is for throwing pitches," said Graf. "Guinness got back to and said if you want to set a record, it's 2,500."
Graf knows the attempt will take a toll on his pitching arm.
"I'm probably going to take a couple of days off for sure," he laughed. "I'm not going to be pitching much batting practice in the back yard with the boys for a few days."
In nothing else, Graf said he hopes to raise awareness about adoption.
"It's one of those things not everybody thinks about but if they really took the time and learned about it, you never know when God will open your heart to adoption," he said.
To donate to the Graf family’s adoption effort, CLICK HERE.
