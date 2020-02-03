LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Tight roll your acid washed jeans and get ready for a throwback: everyone's favorite '90s snack is officially coming back.
Dunkaroos confirmed on Twitter and Instagram Monday that the popular discontinued snack from the '90s is hitting shelves again. Dunkaroos posted a '90s style video featuring trends that are not coming back, followed by quote "Dunkaroos? Definitely coming back!"
🚨 Definitely coming back. Summer 2020. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/PcTswQ2TRy— Dunkaroos (@Dunkaroos) February 3, 2020
Dunkaroos says the snack will be available this summer.
