LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Tight roll your acid washed jeans and get ready for a throwback: everyone's favorite '90s snack is officially coming back.

Dunkaroos confirmed on Twitter and Instagram Monday that the popular discontinued snack from the '90s is hitting shelves again.  Dunkaroos posted a '90s style video featuring trends that are not coming back, followed by quote "Dunkaroos? Definitely coming back!"

Dunkaroos says the snack will be available this summer.

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags