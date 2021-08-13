LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Safe Haven Baby Box will soon be available in southern Indiana.
It will be located at Jeffersonville Fire Department Station No. 3 on Truckers Boulevard, near Hamburg Pike.
An unveiling and community blessing is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
This will be the fifth baby box in southern Indiana, joining locations in Clarksville, Corydon, Seymour and North Vernon.
Louisville currently has one baby box at the Okolona Fire Department.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow a mother to anonymously surrender a baby at a safe and secure location.
