LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Safe Haven Baby Box was installed in Salem, Indiana and dedicated in honor of a body who was found inside a suitcase.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow parents to surrender their infants legally, safely and anonymously. The boxes are located inside buildings such as fire departments or hospitals. When the box is opened and a baby is placed inside, a silent alarm notifies first responders.
The Washington County Ambulance Service Baby Box is located at 1013 Webb street in Salem. It's in the front of the building and available at all hours.
The installation in Washington County marks the 88th Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana.
Founder Monica Kelsey said the baby boxes have helped 122 women surrender children by handoffs, while 21 babies have been placed in a Safe Haven Baby Box.
Click here for a list of drop-off locations. The National Safe Haven Crisis line is 1-866-99BABY1. The business office can be reached at 1-888-742-2133.
