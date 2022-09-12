LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Safe Haven Baby Box was installed Monday in Shelby County.
The baby box was installed at the Simpsonville Fire Department, becoming the first in Shelby County and the 14th Baby Box in Kentucky.
When a child is placed inside a Safe Haven Baby Box, the box will automatically lock, keeping the child safe inside a temperature-controlled crib. An alarm is then triggered, alerting the fire department and placing a call to 911 so responders know a child is in need of their help.
House Bill 155 allows newborn safety devices to be installed at participating police stations, fire stations and hospitals. The law allows parents to safely surrender a newborn anonymously and without fear of punishment.
"This Baby Box is a true blessing to our community," said retired Fire Chief Ronnie Sowder.
Founder Monica Kelsey said the baby boxes have helped 122 women surrender children by handoffs, while 21 babies have been placed in a Safe Haven Baby Box.
Click here for a list of drop-off locations.
If you need help finding a baby box location, or want to speak to a counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99-BABY1 or click here.
