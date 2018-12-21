Safe Ride Kentucky Coalition offering free rides this holiday season to deter drunk driving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Safe Ride Kentucky Coalition is trying to stop drunk drivers this holiday season by offering a free ride.
From now through Jan. 1, it's offering $20,000 worth of safe ride discounts. People over the age of 21 can enter the code SLEIGHRIDEKY into the Lyft app to get two free $10 rides.
Safe Ride Kentucky has delivered 5,400 sober rides since last Christmas.
"(Drunk driving) deaths are 100 percent preventable, and we will be out there to ensure that you're doing the right thing and to make sure everyone is safe," LMPD Sgt. Ronald Fey said.
Twenty-three people have died in drunk driving crashes on Christmas and New Year's in the last five years in Kentucky.
