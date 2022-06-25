LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six festivals were held across Louisville on Saturday in what is believed to be in communities that are "socially disorganized."
Louisville's Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhood hosted the "Safe Summer Kickoff" in the Shawnee, Smoketown, Russell, Newburg, Portland and Park Hill neighborhoods.
“These festivals can appear to be an event for food and fun, but research shows that connectedness in communities prevents violence,” said Dr. Monique Williams, director of OSHN. “And these events are a way for government to build a relationship with often marginalized communities. We are creating a space and opportunity to bridge gaps in trust.”
Firearm safety educators taught guns safety during the Park Hill and Smoketown festivals, while "Stop the Bleed" demonstrations were offered during the Portland and Shawnee neighborhood events.
"We're just trying to give the community information and stuff that they didn't know about, because I didn't know anything about it myself so it's a blessing and its a pleasure to be a part of it and give back to where I'm from," OSHN Outreach Coordinator Stephan Robinson said.
OSHN hopes the festivals will become an annual occurrence.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.