LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Permanent concrete barriers now block the walkway between South Rutland and Cliff avenues near Picadilly Avenue in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood.
“Neighbors were concerned about children being able to use this sidewalk to be able to get to the park. Cliff Park is a great asset, and you'll see lots of kids play there daily," said Metro Councilwoman Nicole George, D-21.
The city leader also said the newly installed barriers deter traffic and keep those who walk the cemented path safe.
“It’s been a really creative solution,” said George, who reached out to Public Works to help address the dangerous issue in her district.
Louisville Department of Public Works Executive Administrator Jeffrey "Jeff" Brown said his team evaluated the area before taking action.
"It looks like there were some people that may have been going through an area that was designated for pedestrians," said Brown. “So, to deter traffic from using that area and driving up the sidewalk, we had had some old concrete barricades that were in the shop, so we were able to get the crew out to place those barricades and then we enhanced the traffic signs.”
These spaced-out blocks are the solution city leaders and Public Works believe will put an end to the vehicle shortcut.
For neighbors and their kids, it's a sign of relief.
“It all worked out very well,” Brown said.
If problems persist, George said additional measures will be taken and recommends neighbors get in contact with the Beechmont Neighborhood Association or the Louisville Metro Council Office.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.